Jan 16 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd :

* Galane Gold Ltd. provides update on Galaxy commissioning

* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows

* Says is committed to fund commissioning and subsidize operations at Galaxy project from cash flows generated from Mupane mine

* Says has decided to be prudent and delay full commissioning at Galaxy project until company has sufficient funds available