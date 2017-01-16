BRIEF-Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 gold equivalent ounces during Q4

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc :

* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance

* expects YE consolidated cash costs to be below lower end of range of revised 2016 guidance of $825 to $875 per gold ounce sold

* "We expect our highest quarterly production and lowest costs during Q4 of 2017"

* Anticipates will produce between 115,000 to 130,000 GEOs during 2017 at a cash cost of between $725 to $775 per gold ounce sold in 2017

* Due to anticipated start up at San Agustin during Q3 2017,following ramp up, expects Q4 2017 to provide strongest production,lowest costs during 2017

* Company plans to invest $75.8 million in capital expenditures during 2017

* Over next three years, company expects production at El Castillo Pit to decrease annually

* At La Colorada, company is investing in a significant capital stripping program to open El Creston pit during 2017

* advises will no longer pre-release first, second and Q3 production results, unless there is material change requiring an announcement