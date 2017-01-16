FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook

* Says during q4 of 2016, centerra's gold production was 248,479 ounces

* Planned exploration expenditures for 2017 totals $9 million

* Says centerra's copper production from mount milligan was 10.4 million pounds for period october 20, 2016 to december 31, 2016

* Centerra's 2017 gold production is expected to be between 715,000 to 795,000 ounces

* Centerra Gold Inc - expecting 55 million to 65 million pounds of payable copper production from mount milligan for 2017

* Says kumtor's 2017 production forecast is expected to be in range of 455,000 ounces to 505,000

* Centerra Gold Inc - 2017 production forecast assumes no gold production from boroo, gatsuurt or öksüt

* Centerra Gold - 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be $148 million, including $96 million of sustaining capital, $52 million of growth capital

* Centerra Gold- at mount milligan, co. Expects payable gold production to be in range of 260,000-290,000 ounces with about 35% of ounces expected in q4

* Centerra Gold Inc -sees 2017 consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold net of copper by-product in range of $743 to $824 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

