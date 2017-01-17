FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 4:07 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners LP :

* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Operations to continue as normal across asset base

* Restructuring expected to strengthen financial position and eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt

* Memorial production partners-to implement financial restructuring contemplated under plan support agreements with certain of noteholders and lenders

* Partnership is not seeking debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing at this time

* Says MEMP has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code

* Memorial Production Partners - MEMP expects to have sufficient liquidity to continue its operations and meet its obligations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.