BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners LP :

* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Operations to continue as normal across asset base

* Restructuring expected to strengthen financial position and eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt

* Memorial production partners-to implement financial restructuring contemplated under plan support agreements with certain of noteholders and lenders

* Partnership is not seeking debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing at this time

* Says MEMP has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code

* Memorial Production Partners - MEMP expects to have sufficient liquidity to continue its operations and meet its obligations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: