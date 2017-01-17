FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-IHS Markit reports fourth quarter results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IHS Markit reports fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd :

* IHS markit reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $874 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.49 billion to $3.56 billion

* IHS Markit Ltd sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.375 billion to $1.400 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.