7 months ago
BRIEF-Alacer Gold says production guidance for 2017 is higher at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alacer Gold says production guidance for 2017 is higher at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces 2016 results and increased 2017 production guidance

* Alacer Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs $700/ oz to $750/ oz

* Alacer Gold Corp - Copler's 2017 sustaining capital expenditure is planned to total $12 million

* Alacer gold - "will continue to advance construction of Copler sulfide expansion project, which is on schedule for first gold production next year"

* Production guidance for 2017 is higher at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

