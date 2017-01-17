BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million

* Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016 and provides 2017 operational outlook

* Gold production is expected to be between 105,000 and 115,000 ounces in 2017

* Roxgold also expected that connection to Burkina Faso high-voltage electricity network will be completed and commissioned during Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly gold sold 34,271 ounces

* Qtrly gold sold 34,271 ounces

* Qtrly ore mined 72,561 tonnes