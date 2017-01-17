FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Tiffany says holiday period comparable store sales down 2 pct
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tiffany says holiday period comparable store sales down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co -

* Tiffany reports its holiday period sales

* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* In Americas, both total sales of $483 million and comparable store sales were 4 pct below prior year for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* "Do not anticipate any significant improvement in 2017 to macroeconomic challenges that we faced this year"

* On a constant-exchange-rate basis, worldwide net sales rose 1 pct for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Holiday period worldwide comparable store sales declined 2 pct

* Says for full 2016 fiscal year continues to expect worldwide net sales declining by a low single-digit percentage from prior year

* On a constant-exchange-rate basis comparable store sales declined 1 pct for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* For full 2016 fiscal year, expects earnings per diluted share to decline by no more than mid-single-digit percentage on GAAP basis

* Management continues to expect worldwide FY net sales declining by a low single-digit percentage from prior year

* Says for full 2016 fiscal year capital expenditures of $240 million

* Sees FY net inventories below prior year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attributed lower sales to local customer spending, with decline in U.S. sales exacerbated by a 14 pct decline at company's flagship store

* "We do not anticipate any significant improvement in 2017 to macroeconomic challenges that we faced this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
