FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces $10.7 mln strategic refinancing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces $10.7 mln strategic refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc :

* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic refinancing

* Comstock mining inc - issued an 11% senior secured debenture due 2021 in amount of $10.7 million

* Comstock mining inc - until January 1, 2019, interest will be payable in cash and/or in form of additional debentures, at company's option

* Company has also nominated and elected Clark Gillam to board of directors effective as of date hereof.

* Comstock mining-strategic refinancing with affiliate of GF Capital that retires substantially all co's obligations, resumes drilling at Dayton resource area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.