BRIEF-Christopher & Banks updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 guidance and announces CEO and board changes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp
* Christopher & Banks updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 guidance and announces CEO and board changes
* Christopher & Banks Corp says Joel Waller named interim CEO replacing Luann Via
* Christopher & Banks Corp says Kent Kleeberger has been elected as board chair
* Christopher & Banks Corp says company now expects its net loss for Q4 to be in range of $16 million to $17 million
* Christopher & Banks says board intends immediately to commence search for permanent CEO