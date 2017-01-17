BRIEF-Christopher & Banks updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 guidance and announces CEO and board changes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp

* Christopher & Banks updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 guidance and announces CEO and board changes

* Christopher & Banks Corp says Joel Waller named interim CEO replacing Luann Via

* Christopher & Banks Corp says Kent Kleeberger has been elected as board chair

* Christopher & Banks Corp says company now expects its net loss for Q4 to be in range of $16 million to $17 million

* Christopher & Banks says board intends immediately to commence search for permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: