BRIEF-Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Power Solutions International Inc

* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock

* Power Solutions International Inc says agreement is valued at approximately $240 to $335 million over first five years

* Power Solutions International says new agreement expands partnership between ERock and 3PI, established by an earlier agreement signed in June of 2016

* Power Solutions International says agreement specifies that ERock to buy an additional, approximate $30 million of new microgrid genset units from 3PI in 2017