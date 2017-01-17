FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Power Solutions International Inc

* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock

* Power Solutions International Inc says agreement is valued at approximately $240 to $335 million over first five years

* Power Solutions International says new agreement expands partnership between ERock and 3PI, established by an earlier agreement signed in June of 2016

* Power Solutions International says agreement specifies that ERock to buy an additional, approximate $30 million of new microgrid genset units from 3PI in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

