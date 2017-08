Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc :

* Mattel Inc - Georgiadis will succeed Christopher A. Sinclair

* Mattel names Margaret H. Georgiadis as chief executive officer, effective February 8, 2017

* Mattel Inc - Georgiadis, who will also join Mattel's board of directors, was most recently president, Americas at Google Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: