Jan 17 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes :

* William Lyon Homes announces proposed tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of outstanding 8.5% senior notes due 2020

* William Lyon -commencing an offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding aggregate principal amount of 8.5% senior notes due 2020 through unit

* William Lyon Homes says tender offer is scheduled to expire on February 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: