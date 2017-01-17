FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels

* Exxon Mobil Corp - companies' assets include 250,000 acres in highly prolific Permian basin

* Exxon Mobil Corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares

* Exxon Mobil Corp - deal adds more than 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 75 percent is liquids

* Exxon Mobil - will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion in Exxonmobil shares, and a series of additional contingent cash payments totaling up to $1 billion

* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies, which include operating entity bopco, hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold

* Exxon Mobil Corp - acquired companies have production of more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

