Jan 17 (Reuters) - GigPeak Inc -

* GigPeak announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 preliminary financial results

* Q4 revenue $16.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.1 million

* Gaap and non-gaap net income per diluted share estiamted to be approximately $0.02 and $0.05, respectively, in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: