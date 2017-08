Jan 17 (Reuters) - Newtek Business Services Corp

* NEWTEK SMALL BUSINESS FINANCE TO INCREASE ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $50 MILLION TO $75 MILLION

* UNIT NEWTEK SMALL BUSINESS FINANCE, LLC SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO REDUCE BORROWING RATE

* NEGOTIATED A REDUCTION IN OUR BORROWING RATE WHICH WE EXPECT WILL RESULT IN AN APPROXIMATE 1% REDUCTION IN OUR INTEREST RATE