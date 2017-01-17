BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

Jan 17 (Reuters) - ELAD Canada Inc

* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* ELAD Canada says agreed to acquire, through an indirect subsidiary, 1.6 million units of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* ELAD Canada Inc says units of Agellan will be acquired by ELAD Genesis Limited Partnership at a price of $10.80 per unit

* ELAD Canada Inc says units will be acquired for an aggregate cash purchase price of $17.69 million