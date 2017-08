Jan 17 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton Vance Corp reports December 31, 2016 assets under management

* Reported consolidated assets under management of $354.3 billion on December 31, 2016

* Assets under management on December 31, 2016 compares to $336.4 billion on October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: