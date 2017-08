Jan 17 (Reuters) - Integra Gold Corp :

* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR

* Co's controller, interim CFO, Gordana Scekic will continue to assume duties of CFO until St-Germain's official start date March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)