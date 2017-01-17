FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apivio Systems Inc -

* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom’s announcement of an unsolicited offer

* Apivio Systems -Advised shareholders not to take action until further notice with respect to announcement earlier by Nuri Telecom Company Limited

* Apivio Systems Inc- Have established a special committee of independent directors to evaluate Nuri offer and manage value maximization process

* Apivio Systems- Co retained Haywood Securities as financial advisors in connection with offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

