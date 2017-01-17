FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance

* Q4 sales $266.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Company expects to achieve high end of Q4 earnings guidance range

* Same store sales increased 3.1 percent for Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - "Positive sales trends have continued into start of 2017"

* Says for fiscal 2016 Q4, company now expects to realize earnings per diluted share in range of $0.34 to $0.35

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp now expects to realize earnings per diluted share in range of $0.76 to $0.77 for FY 2017

* Says for fiscal 2016 full year, company now expects to realize earnings per diluted share in range of $0.76 to $0.77

* Big 5 Sporting Goods - Continue to benefit from competitive store closures, favorable winter weather conditions that began near end of Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

