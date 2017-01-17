BRIEF-Hewlett Packard to acquire Simplivity for $650 mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -
* HPE to acquire Simplivity and expand leadership in growing hybrid it industry
* Deal for $650 million in cash
* HPE expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in first full fiscal year following close.
* Within 60 days of closing transaction, co intends to offer Simplivity omni stack software qualified for proliant dl380 servers
* In second half of 2017, will offer integrated hpe simplivity hyperconverged systems based on hpe proliant servers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: