BRIEF-Hewlett Packard to acquire Simplivity for $650 mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -

* HPE to acquire Simplivity and expand leadership in growing hybrid it industry

* Deal for $650 million in cash

* HPE expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in first full fiscal year following close.

* Within 60 days of closing transaction, co intends to offer Simplivity omni stack software qualified for proliant dl380 servers

* In second half of 2017, will offer integrated hpe simplivity hyperconverged systems based on hpe proliant servers