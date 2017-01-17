FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-One Gas says expects 2017 net income of $152-$162 mln or $2.87-$3.07/shr
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-One Gas says expects 2017 net income of $152-$162 mln or $2.87-$3.07/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc

* One Gas issues 2017 financial guidance

* One Gas Inc - 2017 net Income is expected to be in range of $152 million to $162 million, or $2.87 to $3.07 per diluted share

* One Gas Inc - midpoint for one Gas' 2017 net Income guidance is $157 million, or $2.97 per diluted share

* One Gas Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - effective jan. 1, 2017, one Gas will adopt new accounting standard for share-based compensation

* One Gas Inc - estimates that adoption of new standard will reduce Income tax expense and Increase net Income by approximately $4 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - one Gas expects its average annual dividend growth rate to be 8 to 10 percent between 2016 and 2021

* One Gas Inc - expects net Income and earnings per share to Increase by an average of 5 to 7 percent annually between 2016 and 2021

* One Gas Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $350 million to $380 million per year between 2017 and 2021

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.