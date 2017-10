Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Nicolet bankshares, inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Nicolet bankshares - board of nicolet approved modification to previously announced stock repurchase program

* Nicolet bankshares - modification to stock repurchase program authorizing up to $12 million, for repurchase of up to 250,000 additional shares of common stock