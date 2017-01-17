FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fulton Financial Q4 revenue $55.8 million
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Fulton Financial Q4 revenue $55.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fulton Financial Corp :

* Fulton financial reports 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $55.8 million

* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $1.7 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to Q3 of 2016

* Fulton Financial Corp - net interest margin increased one basis point, or 0.3 percent, to 3.15 percent in Q4 of 2016, from 3.14 percent in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

