BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc :

* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $13 million to $15 million

* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc says expects implementation of at least 25 new cardiovascular programs in 2017

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - to support future capital needs, is in active discussions to obtain additional funding through potential strategic partners

* FY 2017 revenue view $12.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - on plan to begin commercial shipments for Corpath Grx late this month