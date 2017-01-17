FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc :

* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $13 million to $15 million

* Updating expectations for full year 2017 revenue to be in range of $13 million to $15 million

* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc says expects implementation of at least 25 new cardiovascular programs in 2017

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - to support future capital needs, is in active discussions to obtain additional funding through potential strategic partners

* FY 2017 revenue view $12.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - on plan to begin commercial shipments for Corpath Grx late this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.