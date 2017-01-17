FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National General to buy certain platforms from The Word & Brown Companies
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-National General to buy certain platforms from The Word & Brown Companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp :

* National General announces agreement to acquire certain accident & health platforms from the Word & Brown Companies

* National General Holdings Corp - expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings

* National General Holdings Corp - has agreed to acquire Quotit Corporation and Healthcompare from Word & Brown Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

