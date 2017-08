Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar exceeds 2016 gold production guidance company positioned for growth and higher production in 2017

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 25,335 ounces, up 9%

* Jaguar Mining Inc says in 2017 targeting production between 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold