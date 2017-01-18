FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Para Resources Inc

* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation

* Para Resources Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an 80% interest in Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd

* Deal shall consist of 40 million common shares in capital of para at a deemed price of C$0.20 per share

* Para Resources says consideration payable to vendors for NML shares to consist of 40 million common shares in capital of co at deemed price of C$0.20per share

* Deal shall also consist of 4 million share purchase warrants of Para

* Para Resources Inc says each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Para at a price of C$0.30 for three years from date of issue

* Para Resources says following transaction, and subject to TSXV approval, Sergio Rios, one of the owners of NML, will be appointed a director of Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

