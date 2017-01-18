BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy announces operational update, record Q4 production and Board appointment

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd says company's previously announced 2017 guidance is reaffirmed

* Tamarack Valley Energy - During quarter, Tamarack achieved production that averaged about 11,453 boe/d (55% liquids) based on December field estimates

* Q4 volumes are 6% higher than previous quarter and 16% higher than 2015 Q4 rate