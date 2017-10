Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cable One Inc

* Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications

* Cable ONE Inc says deal for $735 million in cash.

* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand

* Cable ONE Inc says estimated annual cost synergies of $24 million and tax benefit value of approximately $152 million from deal