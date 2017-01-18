BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid

Jan 18 (Reuters) - CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid

* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $46.50 per share

* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $960 million

* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lilly is expecting to recognize a financial charge of approximately $850 million (no tax benefit), or approximately $0.80 per share from deal

* Deal is an all-cash transaction

* Lilly's reported earnings per share guidance in 2017 is expected to be reduced by amount of charge

* Says data read-out for second phase 3 trial, Spartan, is expected in second half of 2017

* There will be no change to Lilly's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction

* Says if Spartan phase 3 trial is positive, submission of Lasmiditan for U.S. Regulatory approval could occur in 2018