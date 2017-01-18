FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp :

* U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in q4 of 2016 was $3,004 million, an increase of $133 million (4.6 percent) over Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp- qtrly return on average common equity 13.1 percent versus 13.7 percent last year

* U.S. Bancorp- provision for credit losses for Q4 of 2016 was $342 million, which was $17 million higher than prior quarter and $37 million higher than Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp- total net charge-offs in Q4 of 2016 were $322 million, compared with $315 million in Q3 of 2016, and $305 million in Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp - estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using Basel III fully implemented standardized approach was 9.1 percent at Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.