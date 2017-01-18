BRIEF-Sierra Metals sees 2017 silver equivalent production between 11.5 to 13.5 million ounces

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc :

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 31pct increase from Q4 2015

* Sierra Metals reports 2016 production results and announces 2017 production and cost guidance

* Sierra Metals Inc- company anticipates 2017 silver equivalent production will range between 11.5 to 13.5 million ounces

* In 2017 company plans to invest a total of $49.0 million on capital expenditures

* Says 2017 copper equivalent production will range between 98.6 to 115.1 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: