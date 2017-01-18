BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award

* Says its unit rockford corp awarded $680 million pipeline construction award

* The contract is for a pipeline to bring natural gas to virginia and north carolina

* Primoris says estimated rockford's portion of this project to be about $625 million and included that amount in backlog during q3 2016

* Primoris says the additional $55 million will be included in q4 2016 backlog to bring total project award value to $680 million.