January 18, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Privatebancorp posts Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - PrivateBancorp Inc

* PrivateBancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PrivateBancorp Inc - net interest income grew to $155.4 million in Q4 2016, increasing 14 percent from q4 2015

* PrivateBancorp - net interest margin 3.23 percent in q4 2016, declining two basis points from a year ago and increasing five basis points from q3 2016

* PrivateBancorp Inc - allowance for loan losses was $185.8 million at December 31, 2016, versus $180.3 million at September 30, 2016

* PrivateBancorp inc - "PrivateBancorp does not intend to conduct an earnings conference call to discuss this quarterly earnings report" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

