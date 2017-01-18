FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Community Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26
January 18, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-First Community Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - First Community Corp

* First Community Corporation announces record earnings and increased cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Community Corp - net interest income increased on a linked quarter basis to $6.8 million for q4 up from $6.7 million in q3 of 2016

* First Community Corp - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased to 3.35% for q4 of 2016 from 3.29% in q3 of year

* First Community Corp - in quarter, increase in cash dividend to $0.09 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

