January 18, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ServiceMaster appoints Anthony Dilucente CFO, sees FY16 revenue of $2.75 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance

* Says CFO Alan Haughie to retire

* Company noted that while dilucente will begin with company immediately

* ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc - Haughie to be succeeded by Anthony (Tony) Dilucente

* ServiceMaster Global Holdings - Haughie will remain in his current role with co through reporting of financial results for quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

