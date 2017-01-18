BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc :

* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Trust Bancorp -net interest income for quarter of $33.4 million was increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, from q3 2016 and $0.2 million, or 0.7%, from prior year q4

* Community Trust Bancorp qtrly net interest margin remained flat to prior quarter at 3.66% but decreased 8 basis points from prior year same quarter

* Community Trust Bancorp - likely that it will be cited for 2 violations based on alleged unfair practices with respect to CTB deposit add-on products

* Community Trust Bancorp Inc - "CTBI has evaluated possible violations and their potential financial impact"