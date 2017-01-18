FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc :

* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Trust Bancorp -net interest income for quarter of $33.4 million was increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, from q3 2016 and $0.2 million, or 0.7%, from prior year q4

* Community Trust Bancorp qtrly net interest margin remained flat to prior quarter at 3.66% but decreased 8 basis points from prior year same quarter

* Community Trust Bancorp - likely that it will be cited for 2 violations based on alleged unfair practices with respect to CTB deposit add-on products

* Community Trust Bancorp Inc - "CTBI has evaluated possible violations and their potential financial impact" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.