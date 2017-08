Jan 18 (Reuters) - LiCo Energy Metals Inc :

* LiCo Energy Metals signs a definitive option agreement to acquire lithium exploitation concession in Salar de Atacama, Chile

* Definitive option agreement will require LiCo to make certain cash payments totaling $ 8.4 million