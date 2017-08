Jan 18 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc :

* Neovasc announces update in litigation with Cardiaq

* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest

* Intends to seek an expedited appeal of judgment in litigation with cardiaq

* Neovasc -court awarded $20.7 million in pre-judgment interest and assessed running rate of $2,354.27 per day from nov 16, 2016 until judgment is satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: