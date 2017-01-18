FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc sees core U.S. Same store sales for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be down about 14%
January 18, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc sees core U.S. Same store sales for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be down about 14%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, inc. Announces selected preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial information

* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates core u.s. Same store sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down approximately 14%

* Rent-A-Center inc - company estimates core u.s. Same store sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down approximately 14%

* Rent-A-Center inc - company estimates core u.s. Same store sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down approximately 14%

* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates q4 2016 diluted losses per share on both a gaap basis and excluding special items are expected to be between $0.20 and $0.30

* Rent-A-Center inc - sees acceptance now same store sales to be up 1-2% for three months ended december 31, 2016

* Rent-A-Center inc - "company was heavily promotional which also impacted quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

