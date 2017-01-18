FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc -

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* q4 revenue $3,389 million versus $3,636 million last year

* Q4 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinder Morgan Inc says combined gross oil production volumes averaged 53.5 mbbl/d for Q4, down 6 percent from 57.0 mbbl/d for 2015

* Current project backlog is $12.0 billion at quarter-end, down from $13.0 billion at end of Q3 of 2016

* Kinder Morgan Inc says KMI also expects to invest $3.2 billion in growth projects during 2017

* Kinder Morgan Inc says natural gas pipelines segment's performance for Q4 of 2016 was impacted by sale of a 50 percent interest in sng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.