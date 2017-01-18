FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19
January 18, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc -

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc says net interest income for q4 increased 7% year-over-year and 3% linked quarter to $51.5 million

* Aum was $27.6 billion at end of q4, flat from previous quarter and year-over-year

* Net interest margin was 2.88% for q4 of 2016, unchanged from both q3 of 2016 and q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

