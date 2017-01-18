Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc -

* Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International

* Deal for A$460 million

* Reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited

* Philadelphia business is not included in deal as it is a Mondelz International Power Brand

* Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement

* Transaction adds Vegemite brand and other grocery brands to Bega's portfolio

* Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement