* Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International
* Deal for A$460 million
* Reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited
* Philadelphia business is not included in deal as it is a Mondelz International Power Brand
* Transaction adds Vegemite brand and other grocery brands to Bega's portfolio
Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement