7 months ago
BRIEF-Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International
January 18, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc -

* Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International

* Deal for A$460 million

* Reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited

* Philadelphia business is not included in deal as it is a Mondelz International Power Brand

* Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement

* Transaction adds Vegemite brand and other grocery brands to Bega's portfolio

* Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

