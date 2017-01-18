FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Slm Corp -

* Sallie Mae reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly private education loan originations of $608 million, up 6 percent.

* Quarterly net interest income of $245 million, up 31 percent.

* Quarterly private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.1 percent, down from 2.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $0.67 to $0.69

* Sees full-year 2017 private education loan originations of $4.9 billion

* Sees full-year 2017 non-gaap operating efficiency ratio: 38 percent - 39 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly private education loan provision for loan losses was $43 million, up from $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

