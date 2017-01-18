FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
January 18, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc

* Wi-Lan provides litigation update

* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies

* Wi-Lan - in decision released Tuesday, Federal Circuit Court of appeals overturned Florida District Court's negative rulings on three patents at issue

* Wi-Lan - Court found 8,229,437 patent should not have been found invalid & 8,027,298, 8,249,014 patents shouldn't have been found non-infringed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

