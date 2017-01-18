FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners acquires undivided interest in Red River pipeline
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners acquires undivided interest in Red River pipeline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners LP :

* Valero Energy Partners LP announces acquisition of undivided interest in the Red River Pipeline

* Valero Energy Partners LP - deal for approximately $70 million

* Valero Energy Partners LP - purchase also includes a 40 percent undivided interest in two 150,000 shell barrel capacity tanks located at Hewitt Station

* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership entered into a 10-year throughput agreement with a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation

* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership retains a right to participate in any future expansions of Hewitt segment of Red River Pipeline

* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership entered into a 10-year throughput agreement with a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation

* Valero Energy Partners LP - 10-year throughput agreement includes minimum volume commitment, a 5-year renewal term, no direct commodity price exposure

* Valero Energy Partners- Valero Partners Wynnewood LLC has acquired a 40 percent undivided interest in Hewitt segment of Plains All American Pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

