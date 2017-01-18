BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.94

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record fourth quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 54% over prior year, and record full-year 2016 net income of $206.9 million, an increase of 32% over prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income $190.8 million versus $184.6 million in Q3

* Says "given recent rise in interest rates and typical seasonality, we expect originations to decrease in q1 of 2017"