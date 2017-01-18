FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Clarcor Q4 adjusted earnings $ 0.74/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Clarcor Inc

* Clarcor reports fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 sales rose 1 percent

* Qtrly net sales $376.9 million versus $ 372.5 million

* Clarcor Inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $369.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clarcor Inc - In light of pending Parker-Hannifin transaction, company is not providing 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

